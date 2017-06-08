New Vice-Lord Lieutenant for the Islands appointed

The Lord-Lieutenant for the Western Isles, Donald Martin, has announced the appointment of Elizabeth McAtear from Barra as the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant.

The post, which has been vacant since November 2016, was held by the current Lord Lieutenant since 2013.

Mrs McAtear was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant in 1998 and has served under three Lord Lieutenants over the past nineteen years. She took early retirement from the CAB in Barra after 25 years as Manager, and she is a former Councillor, former Chair of the Board of Lews Castle College (UHI) and former Vice Chair of the Western Isles NHS Board.

She has been active in community development with Voluntary Action Barra & Vatersay for over 35 years, being involved in establishing the Western Isles CAB Service, local community newspaper Guth Bharraidh, the community bus service and the local Housing Association, (now part of Hebridean Housing Partnership).

Announcing the appointment the Lord-Lieutenant said: “I am delighted to make this appointment and having served under three of the five Lord-Lieutenants we have had in the Western Isles, Eilzabeth (Betty) brings wide experience to the post.

“She has been very active in all aspects of the Barra community for over 35 years and that along with her experience of public life will be of great help to me in her new role.”

Mrs McAtear added: “It is a great privilege and honour for me to be appointed as the Vice LordLieutenant and I look forward to supporting the Lord-Lieutenant in carrying out the work of the Lieutenancy.”