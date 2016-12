Connor Maclean crossed the line in a hugely creditable ninth place at the British Cross Challenge in Liverpool as one of five Scots athletes in the top 18 of the under-20 race.

The Stornoway Running and Athletics Club ace pulled on a British vest for the prestigious event in a field of several Olympic athletes.

Connor covered the fast 6.7 km course, which was firmer than usual, in 20:48, crossing the line just 37-seconds behind race winner Alex Yee of Kent AC in a highly competitve race.