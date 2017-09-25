Nursing Students meet The Princess Royal

HRH The Princess Royal visited Stornoway this afternoon to welcome the University of the Highlands and Islands’ first ever intake of nursing students.

Acting in her role as chancellor of the university, HRH The Princess Royal toured the Western Isles Hospital and the Centre for Health Science, spoke to students and presented each of them with a commemorative pen.

She ended her visits by giving an address, announcing plans to introduce a Chancellor’s Nursing Award to recognise excellence in the nursing cohort.