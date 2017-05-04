O2 will soon be launching 4G in Stornoway

Communications company O2 is aiming to bring high speed mobile internet to its customers in more rural areas.

The mobile phone network has announced it has started work this week to bring its 4G service to Stornoway as well as improving its 2G and 3G network.

Work is scheduled to start the week commencing Monday, May 15th.

Subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks.

During the work, there may be times when a customer’s signal experiences intermittent service.

Customers can download the O2 TU Go app which enables them to make and receive calls on any WiFi-connected device using their mobile number.

More information can be found: here

Derek McManus, Chief Operating Officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Stornoway will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

“They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling.

“For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”