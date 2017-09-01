Offering more choice in air travel from Islands

Island communities from September 1st will be able to enjoy extra choice in air travel as as Flybe’s new joint venture flights with alliance partner,

Eastern Airways, takes to the skies for the first time.

Europe’s largest regional airline will provide a continuation of six branded Flybe routes now operated by Eastern Airways’ aircraft from: Sumburgh to

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, Aberdeen to Kirkwall and from Glasgow to Stornoway and Manchester.

Flybe CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener, said: “We have looked forward to cementing our new relationship with Eastern Airways by continuing to offer

lifeline services to connect the communities of Orkney, Shetland and Stornoway to mainland Scotland – and onwards.

“Flybe is committed to continuing to serve Scotland and these particular six routes allow us to provide the genuine competition and lower fares that

islanders have so long been calling for and we look forward to welcoming many new customers on board.

“The flights offer real benefits to business and leisure passengers. They will contribute to boosting Scotland’s connectivity with more options to

access a wider range of onward destinations both via our wider Flybe network, and beyond to important global markets through our many codeshare and

interline partners.”

Tony Burgess, Chief Operating Officer at Eastern Airways, added: “We are proud of what Eastern Airways has achieved over the last 20 years and I’m

looking forward to the years ahead as we enter a new chapter through our alliance with Flybe.