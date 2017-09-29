Ofgem investigation into Stornoway gas tariffs

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil, together with Stornoway guesthouse proprietor Derek McPherson, met with energy industry regulator Ofgem this week to discuss the historical issue of Stornoway gas customers being denied access to the cheapest tariffs – potentially paying thousands of pounds more than mainland customers.

Mr MacNeil brought the case to Ofgem earlier this year, Anthony Pygram, Partner, Consumers and Competition and Shona Fisher, Senior Manager, External Relations from Ofgem confirmed they are continuing to investigate the situation. They also advised that affected Stornoway consumers may wish to raise a complaint with the Ombudsman Services - Energy.

Mr MacNeil is now writing to the 40+ constituents who contacted him on this issue to suggest this course of action.

Mr MacNeil said: “This issue was brought to my attention last year by Stornoway guesthouse proprietor Derek Mcpherson who has been a stalwart in pursuing this matter to ensure he and the wider community can get the best deal.

“I am pleased that we have had an initial victory in that all Stornoway customers now have access to the cheapest tariffs as a result of this issue being highlighted publicly, however I am continuing to press this matter with Ofgem to investigate whether the deals offered to island customers in the past were the cheapest available.

“I do not think this was the case and expect to hear Ofgem’s view on the situation before the end of the year.”