Open Day to help islanders live more independently

An Assistive Technology Centre Open Day is being held on Friday 28th July from 1pm-4pm to promote the latest technologies to help local residents live more independently.

The open day will be hosted at the Grianan Centre, Westview Terrace, Stornoway, and promises it to be an exciting event. Having already been open for a year, the Centre has been designed as an interactive demonstration space, set up as a ‘real life’ house with rooms designed to showcase a variety of health and care technology to help people live more independently in their own homes.

Gordon Jamieson, NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, said “Telecare helps to reduce some of the stress and anxiety for people of all ages who need a bit of extra help to live independently. The Assistive Technology Centre represents our shared ambition to provide a common access point for the introduction to and the use of assistive technologies.”

The open day is designed to showcase some of the newer bits of technology that have been installed at the Centre. There will also be staff to help visitors to identify technologies which may be better suited to individual needs or difficulties a loved one may be experiencing.