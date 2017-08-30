Opera tour visit

Scottish Opera’s hugely popular Opera Highlights tour to smaller, more remote venues the length and breadth of Scotland visits Stornoway on 30 September.

The Autumn tour then travels to Lochinver, Carrbridge, Findhorn, Cove, Peebles, Stranraer, Campbeltown, Bowmore, Benderloch, Langholm, Greenock and East Kilbride.

Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark has curated an extremely varied programme including favourites from Rossini’s Barber of Seville, Mozart’s Così fan tutte and Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, as well as lesser known gems rarely performed on the Scottish stage.

Opera Highlights will also feature the world premiere of a work created especially for the tour by Scottish Opera’s new Emerging Artist Composer in Residence Samuel Bordoli. With something for everyone, from opera first timers to seasoned fans, Opera Highlights promises an intimate performance of great music.

This year’s cast is full of fresh new talent including Scottish Opera Emerging Artist baritone Alexey Gusev and three recent graduates of the National Opera Studio: soprano Lucy Hall, mezzo-soprano Kate Howden and tenor William Morgan. Elizabeth Rowe accompanies the four talented young singers on piano and former Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Jack Furness (Opera Highlights 2016) makes a welcome return to the Company to direct.

Director Jack Furness said: ‘I learnt so much during my time as an Emerging Artist with Scottish Opera, and one of the highlights was…Opera Highlights! I’m so pleased to be coming back to direct another show, especially as it involves working with composer Samuel Bordoli. Opera Highlights is a real heart-and-soul show. I remember having so much fun in the rehearsal room and I’m sure this time will be no different.’

Scottish Opera’s General Director, Alex Reedijk, said: ‘Touring Scotland is at the heart of what we do and Opera Highlights is the perfect show to take to smaller and more remote communities around the country as it truly has something for everyone. We are thrilled to have Jack Furness back with us to direct this production which will travel to 17 venues in Autumn. His imaginative approach will no doubt bring out the best in this year’s fabulous young cast.’