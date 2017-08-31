‘Outstanding’ facility in heart of Stornoway Station reopens

Stornoway Fire Station has been officially reopened following a near £3 million investment.

Speaking at the opening, Pat Watters, the chairman of the SFRS Board, said: “Today’s official opening marks the culmination of some serious effort to deliver a truly outstanding facility for our firefighters across the Western Isles – and they deserve no less.”

The fire station, located in the heart of the town, was originally built in 1953 and later expanded in 1971.

The refurbished building will support the Western Isles’ 140 retained duty system firefighters (RDS). It includes two brand new lecture rooms, one of which is available as a community room which supports the SFRS’ commitment to community planning, engagement and safety.

It’s the latest SFRS investment in the north. A 2016 partnership deal with Highlands & Islands Airport Ltd brought a new fire training unit to Stornoway Airport for crews train in temperatures up to 600C and share expertise.

Chief officer Hay added: “I cannot emphasise enough the vitally important role of our retained crews – they are the life-blood of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and I wholeheartedly thank them for their dedication. It is therefore right and proper that they are supported, trained and equipped to meet emerging modern risks such as severe weather-related flooding.”

The SFRS is recruiting across most the Western Isles. Get more information at your local fire station or visit www.firescotland.gov.uk.