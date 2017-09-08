Permanent memorial proposed is for Eilidh

A Council spokesperson confirmed this week that a permanent memorial to school girl Eilidh Macleod, who was killed in the Manchester terror attack in May, is to be installed.

Fourteen year old Eilidh was a pupil at the school with her friend Laura MacIntyre, who was also caught up in the attack, and was badly injured.

Proposals over a permanent tribute within the school are under discussion to determine how the memorial is to be most sensitively and appropriately addressed.

Laura Macintyre, 15, returned home to Barra last week after a lengthy period of treatment in hospital.