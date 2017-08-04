Plans lodged for new student flats

Fresh plans have been lodged with the Comhairle by a developer looking to build a student halls’ complex in Stornoway.

The plans for The Acres site on Sandwick Road opposite the Western Isles Council building include a purpose-built complex for 60 student beds made up of 53 single bedrooms, four studios and three accessible rooms. All bedrooms would include en-suite shower room facilities.

Single bedrooms would also share kitchen and living room facilities.

Architects Colin Armstrong state that all involved in the project feel that the Acres site in Stornoway is an ideal location for a building of this function.

They write: “The purpose of this project is to form part of the delivery of student residences to the Highlands and Islands of Scotland to support the developing University of the Highlands and Islands.”

The architect also reveals the new design has been arranged to mirror the newly built ACRES building in order to minimise the visual impact of the buildings within their setting. The layout scale and proportion of the building has been directly influenced by the surrounding buildings.