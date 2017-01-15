Point party at awards

The cream of the Rudhach crop was honoured at Point FC’s end of year football awards.

The top performers from all age groups from uynder-13 through to the senior team who took the Lewis and Harris League title chase to the wire were all presented with prizes.

Taking place in Ionad Stoodie next to their Garrabost home pitch, the night was a roaring success as the junior players and the senior players mixed on a night to remember.

BBC’s Derek ‘Pluto’ Murray was guest speaker on an excellent night over the Braighe.

All the winners and pictured here. Thanks to Point FC for supplying the pictures.