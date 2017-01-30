Police to crack down on uninsured drivers

Uninsured drivers are to be targeted by Police Scotland, in partnership with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB), in a week of action starting today (January 30) and running through to Sunday (February 5).

Police Scotland has advised all drivers to ensure they are covered by valid insurance, prior to the campaign starting on Monday.

Road Policing Officers, who will be supported by their divisional colleagues, will use the latest intelligence to focus on known uninsured drivers and hotspots, with drivers found to be breaking the law facing points, fines and having their vehicle seized and potentially crushed.

Chief Superintendent Andy Edmonston, Head of Road Policing for Police Scotland, said: “This campaign will be delivered through a combination of mobile and static road checks, involving all Road Policing officers across Scotland with support from divisional colleagues across the entire country.

“Officers will be using the latest intelligence to target potential uninsured drivers and hotspots, and by doing this we hope to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public while maximising the effectiveness of the operation.

“We are committed to achieving the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets. The MIB states that more than 26,000 people are injured every year by uninsured drivers, and so Police Scotland will continue to target uninsured drivers, as they present an unnecessary risk to other road users.”