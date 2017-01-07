MSP encourages participation in Crown Estate consultation

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has encouraged islanders to take part in a consultation on the long term framework for the management of the Crown Estate in Scotland.

The Crown Estate owns millions of pounds worth of property across Scotland, including the seabed and much of the foreshore around the Western Isles.

It deals with salmon fishing rights, shooting rights, mineral rights in many places and also leases areas of the seabed for projects such as wind, wave and tidal developments.

The Scotland Act 2016 makes provision for the transfer of responsibility of the Crown Estate to the Scottish Government.

The consultation will run until 29th March.

Alasdair Allan commented: “Control over the management and resources of the Crown Estate in Scotland should rest with the people of Scotland.

“The SNP have long argued that it is democratically unacceptable for the management of the Crown Estate to completely bypass the Scottish Parliament and for all revenue raised to go straight to the Treasury in London, as it does at the moment.

“As a direct result of years of SNP pressure to see all revenues from the Crown Estate in Scotland devolved, island communities will soon be able to benefit directly from its coastal resources.

“Given the importance of the Crown Estate to the islands, I would encourage all those with an interest to respond to the consultation and help shape the future management of the Crown Estate in Scotland.”

Further information about the consultation can be found at: website