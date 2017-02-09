MSP weclomes rod licence rule

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has welcomed the news the Scottish Government has ruled out introducing rod licences for wild fishing, or a new wild fisheries levy.

These proposals were previously considered as part of the consultation on draft provisions for a Wild Fisheries (Scotland) Bill and draft Wild Fisheries Strategy.

The MSP had raised concerns about the effects of these proposals could have on wild fishing, after receiving a number of representations from concerned constituents.

Alasdair Allan MSP commented: “I am very glad the Scottish Government has listened to the concerns I had raised on behalf of many people in the islands, including the tourist industry.

“When these proposals were first considered, I found there was considerable anxiety about the financial burden which rod licences for wild fishing, in particular for trout, could place on individual anglers.

“They also had the potential to deter young people away from the sport.

“It is important we find a way to manage our freshwater fish stocks without placing undue burden on local anglers, and I hope these revised proposals are a way to achieve that.”