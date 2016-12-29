Poll may show desire for change

A new poll published by The Times today (Thursday) shows that nine-in-ten people in Scotland want to see the Religious Observance law changed.

According to the poll (Times) 38% of people preferred to see the requirement for Religious Observance scrapped altogether, with 17% preferring a legal opt-out for young people and 24% wanted parents to have the right to opt-out.

The poll comes after a legal challenge by Humanist Society Scotland (HSS) in September this year after the Scottish Government refused to give young people a right to opt-out of Religious Observance.

See the full article at: website