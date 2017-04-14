Postal voters – watch out for your ballot pack

Ballot papers for postal voters in the Western Isles will be arriving on doormats over the next few days, ready for the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar election on Thursday 4 May.

Malcolm Burr, Returning Officer for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar advises postal voters: “When you receive your postal voting pack, make sure you read and follow the instructions carefully before completing your ballot paper. Don’t forget to include your date of birth and signature on the postal voting statement.

“Follow the instructions in the pack to make sure your vote counts.

“For this election you will need to vote using numbers. You will be asked to number the candidates in order of preference using 1, 2, 3 and so on – you can make as many or as few choices as you wish.

“Postal ballot papers must be received by the Returning Officer by 10pm on 4 May.

“So, as soon as you have completed your ballot paper and postal vote statement place it in the envelope and return it to make sure that it is received in good time.”