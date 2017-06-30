Praise for Island athletes at Gotland Games

The Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Cllr. Roddie MacKay, has paid tribute to the athletes representing Team Western Isles at the Natwest World Island games in Gotland this week.

“On behalf of the Comhairle, I want to congratulate all the athletes in the Western Isles team and in particular those who won medals or achieved personal best performances.

“However, it is as a team that all the athletes have excelled.

“They are fantastic ambassadors for our islands and their dedication and commitment have been rewarded, having proven yet again that they can mix it with the best.

“Credit must also go to all the trainers, coaches and managers for all their hard work in preparing the athletes over the past 2 years. Well done to them all!”