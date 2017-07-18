Prediction of decline in population

A warning about the Islands’ prosperity in the future has been unveiled by the latest socio-economic update on the region. The report has just been published by the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar development Department.

The Council’s SNP group have raised concerns about predictions that the Islands will face the highest population decline in Scotland.

SNP Group leader, Councillor Murray stated: “Over the next 25 years the working age in the Western Isles is projected to decline by 27% by the year 2039. The biggest decline is expected in those aged 16 to 24 years with a decrease of 36%.These stark predictions come with a warning that if the current Leadership and Committee Chairs do not change their way of doing things, these statistics will be realised.

“The Comhairle needs a comprehensive change agenda - shared by all Members and led from the front - to tackle the big issues. Our manifesto shows what could be done with a bit of vision.”