Prestigious award for NHS team

NHS Western Isles has won a prestigious award at the national EHI Live 2017 event for their innovative work on the Morse app.

The system came first in the ‘Best App for Clinicians’ category, beating off stiff competition from an array of competitors.

The Morse app, which was developed with supplier Cambric as a key strand of NHS Western Isles strategy to go digital, enables staff to manage caseloads entirely whilst working in the community.

This means that appointments, casenotes, assessments, referrals and other patient information are available within the app.

This enables forms and notes to be completed by staff away from their base, which are securely electronically transmitted back to base and automatically filed within the patient’s digital health record.

Locally, the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics and Community Psychiatric Nursing (CPN) team were the first services to trial the app, which has been in use for over a year.

Karen France, NHS Western Isles Nutrition & Dietetics Manager, who provided a presentation at EHI Live on the clinician’s perspective of using the app, highlighted the fact it has lead to a huge reduction in administrative time – resulting in 40% less for their Dietetic Assistant and saved five hours per clinician per week within the team.

The result of these savings means additional time can be spent with patients.

Her presentation also provided examples of improved patient safety and communication between clinicians.

The EHI Live judges were not only impressed by this information but also on becoming aware of the collaborative way that clinicians worked with the software developers to ensure that the app met their requirements.

Christine Chlad, NHS Western Isles eHealth Project Manager, said “I am delighted for both Cambric and the clinicians who helped us, from testing the very first version of Morse to the current version, which is really revolutionising the way in which our Community and AHP teams can work.

“The feedback and enthusiasm from our teams has helped us deliver a truly clinician led solution and I am very much looking forward to rolling it out to all the other teams over the coming months.”

The implementation of the app is planned to complete during 2018.

In addition the app is now also being implemented in NHS Dumfries & Galloway and NHS Highland.