Princess Royal to open mill extension

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in her capacity as President of the UK Fashion and Textiles Association, will officially open a major extension to the Harris Tweed Hebrides mill at Shawbost on Friday.

As a result of the investment a new dyeing plant and blending facility has been created. As well as improving production, these developments will create a better environment for the mill’s 80 employees.

Ian Angus MacKenzie, chief executive of Harris Tweed Hebrides, said: “This is a major investment and a statement of confidence on the part of our company.

“A decade ago, Shawbost Mill was closed and derelict. We are proud of what has been achieved since then and are confident Harris Tweed can continue to be a major force within the Hebridean economy for many years to come”.

Harris Tweed Hebrides was formed in 2007, and with successful marketing of its product, now accounts for around 75 per cent of Tweed output, giving work to about 210 people, including 130 self-employed home weavers.