Priority list for Island playparks

This afternoon (Tuesday) Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Education, Sport and Children’s Services Committee will be asked to approve a prioritised list for refurbishment of Play Areas acrosss the Islands.

There are more than 80 play areas throughout the Outer Hebrides, with the standards and equipment at each, varying widely from one area to the next.

Over the last two years, the Comhairle has been working towards developing a sustainable strategy for the play parks it maintains.

In order to inform a new sustainable strategy for play areas, the Comhairle has hosted community surveys and workshops on the issue for the past two years, with the latest survey taking place earlier this summer.

The Comhairle play area strategy reaffirms the importance of young people being creative and developing physical literacy through play.

And while budget cuts may mean fewer overall numbers of traditional play areas in the Outer Hebrides, the Comhairle’s aim is for its sustainable strategy to offer the same level of opportunity for children’s play.

A sum of £100k is available for investment in the 2017/18 budget.