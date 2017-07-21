Public events for Skye Triangle proposals

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) will host a series of public exhibition events to share proposals for construction work at the Skye triangle ports of Tarbert (Harris), Uig and Lochmaddy.

The proposals cover prospective work to improve harbour infrastructure and operations for the arrival of the new 102 metre dual fuel ferry currently being built by CMAL to service the route.

The public exhibitions and consultations are being undertaken as part of the application process for the required marine licences for works at the ports. They will allow local communities and other interested parties to comment on proposals at an early stage, before final applications for the works at each port are submitted. The events are also a follow-up to a series of public meetings held in April this year.

Ruth McIntosh, Principal Planning Engineer at CMAL said: “We visited each of the communities in April this year to let them know about our initial plans to explore harbour modifications.

“At those meetings, we undertook to consider the comments received and update communities with developments as they progress.

“The public exhibitions in September are an opportunity for communities to see how the plans have developed and have their say on the proposals.

“We are now completing what we call the port master plans. Drawings showing the preferred options for work at each harbour will be published online prior to the events in September and discussed at the exhibitions. No final decisions have been made on what work will be carried out, and the works are subject to funding availability. We encourage those with an interest in this prospective work to come along to find out more and ask questions.”

The public exhibitions will take place:

Uig Community Centre, Uig, Skye

Monday 4th September 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs

Harris Hotel, Tarbert, Harris

Tuesday 5th September 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs

Lochmaddy Village Hall, North Uist

Wednesday 6th September 2017, 16.00-19.00hrs