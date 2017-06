On a visit to Ibrox, DJ Murray, Shader, Point, won a Rangers signed framed strip which he auctioned on his return.

The winning bid of £600 was made by Kevin Poke who is seen handing over the cheque to DJ Murray, who in turn donated it to Bethesda Hospice.

Pictured are: D.R. Macdonald, Fundraiasing and Finance Officer, Bethesda Hospice, Kevin Poke, D.J. Muray and Carol Somerville General Manager, Bethesda Hospice.