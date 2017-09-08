Record numbers of Scots use Crimestoppers

Over the last 12 months independent charity Crimestoppers has received a record number of reports from the public across Scotland, as the people speak up to help make our streets and communities safer for us all.

Total calls from the Scottish public (1st April 2016-31st March 2017) were 12,233 (an increase of 21% on last year) and 9,119 pieces of information were actioned by law enforcement.

Other key headlines from Crimestoppers in Scotland as a result of anonymous reports include:

575 criminals arrested and charged – an increase of 20%

Five people were arrested and charged with murder

14 Firearms, 172 ammunition and 5 knives recovered

‘Street’ Value of Drugs Recovered £1,582,612 - an increase of 161% or £976,920

Value of Property Recovered £124,000 – an increase of 118% or £67,375

1,056 Positive Actions: Preventions, Disruptions, Referrals and interventions – an increase of 17%. Includes, safeguarding, prevention, a referral to a support organisation, submission of a vulnerable persons report or direct intervention to stop crime that is allegedly planned.

£50,000 offered in enhanced rewards

Crimestoppers encourages people to pass on information about crime 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using our non-traceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Angela Parker National Manager for Crimestoppers Scotland said: “This is an impressive increase that shows how people are putting their trust in our charity as a way to pass on crime information whilst remaining 100% anonymous.

“Often people are too scared or concerned to speak directly to the police, despite holding the key in terms of crime information. Our guarantee of anonymity means they can pass on information without fearing consequences. Their identity will never be known.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice Michael Matheson said: “Scotland continues to be a safe place to live with recorded crime down by 41% since 06-07 and crime at its lowest level for 42 years.

“My vision is of a safe, just and resilient Scotland where people can live their lives safe from crime, disorder, danger and harm.

“We all have a part to play in making that vision a reality. If you witness a crime or are aware of criminal activity going on in your community report it, don’t leave it for someone else to report. Whether it’s housebreaking, cold calling or an attack, reporting it means that crime can be tackled and prevented.

“Crimestoppers play an important part in that by providing a service where people can call to pass on information about crimes anonymously. By picking up the phone and contacting Crimestoppers you’re helping to prevent, detect and solve crime.

“The Scottish Government is committed to tackling crime in Scotland by working with a range of partners, including Crimestoppers, to make Scotland’s streets safer.”

Chief Inspector Ronnie Megaughin said: “Policing in Scotland is complex. Its purpose is not limited to responding to crimes. It is also about working with people and communities to prevent crime, reduce harm and improve safety and wellbeing. Maintaining public visibility is essential while looking to enhance our footprint in combating threats in an increasingly global and virtual world.

“To do this effectively, we must understand and respond to the accelerating pace of change in society. Police Scotland has a long standing relationship with Crimestoppers which through their multi-lingual reporting options offers us the opportunity to receive information from the increasingly diverse population of Scotland.

“We realise that some people will not, for a variety of reasons, be necessarily comfortable contacting the police to report their suspicions of crimes and other matters but through the service provided by Crimestoppers they can do so with anonymity.

“That information can often be vital in building a more detailed picture of crime in Scotland and assist us in driving focused prevention, investigation and enforcement activity.”