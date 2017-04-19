Return to the airwaves for Isles FM

After a difficult 12-weeks of radio silence community-owned Isles FM are back on the air.

Extensive damage to their main transmitter forced the The Stornoway-based station, which is run entirely by volunteers, off the air until they raised £8,000 to cover the cost of the work and repair the transmitter at Eitchal.

But now after a crowdfunding appeal and a number of generous donations the repairs have been completed and Isles FM is now once again available at 103FM.

A crucial part in completing the repairs was a £2,000 donation by local business owner Simon Pearson, Lewis Electronic Trade Service Ltd, which helped the station over the final hurdle of repairs.

Isles FM Managing Director David Morrison commented: “We are very grateful to Simon and every one else who made a donation towards our appeal and managed to help get us back on air.

“It has been a long haul and the longest we have been off air since the station started. Our fundraising will continue throughout the summer, with our raffle which is available in some local shops and on line as well and we also have a new fundraising CD coming out.

“This will include a large selection of artistes having agreed to take part in the project.”

He continued: “There will also be couple of concert/ dances coming up soon, with a host of local artists having pledged to take part in some fundraising gigs. and we will be having some sort of annual fundraising event from now on as well to ensure that we do not end up of air again for such a long time.”

“Also watch out for our 24 hour on air marathon from 7.30am Friday morning. It’s so good to be back on air!”