Road works notification

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has the following works scheduled for October in Uist and Barra areas:

Craigston Junction, Craigston, Barra

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will be carrying out waterproofing and re-surfacing works to Craigston Junction bridge, Barra between the 12th October to the 26th October as part of the ongoing bridges repair programme. The works should not exceed 5 days and every endeavour will be made to minimise the disruption to road users. Works will temporarily restrict emergency vehicles.

Details of the closure is on the website www.cne-siar.gov.uk/techservices/trafficregulation/orders.asp

North Ford 1.0, Gramsdale, Benbecula/N Uist

North Ford 1.0 causeway viaduct (North of Gramsdale) scheduled for urgent repairs. Contractor, Aberdeen Marine, will be on site next week with a dive team and will be working on substructures for approximately 4 weeks. Scheduled road closure to take place between 11.00pm and 3.00am for plant and material access between the 18th and 25th October. The closure will not restrict emergency vehicles.