Rotary Club to support Nicolson pupils with travel expenses

The Rotary Club of Stornoway launched the ‘Friends of The Nicolson’ trust fund recently, established to assist Nicolson Institute pupils with mainland travel expenses.

The Trust will support pupils attending events or training on the mainland by providing some financial assistance towards travel costs.

Pupils can apply as part of a school trip, or individually even if the travel is not connected to the secondary school – for example, a Nicolson pupil who was a member of Lewis and Harris Pipe Band could apply for assistance.

Stornoway Rotary Club President Gavin Woods said: “The ambition of this Trust is simple, to become a focus for community investment in the extra-curricular activities of the school pupils of The Nicolson Institute. In doing so we hope to assist the school with its already considerable efforts to overcome the barrier that is The Minch.”

Rotarian Kenneth Macdonald, who spearheaded the establishment of the new Trust, continued: “Over many years we have seen the benefit children derive from taking part in sporting and musical competitions at national level, the inspiration pupils get at attending arts events, and the broadening of their outlook when meeting others from different areas and cultures.

“It would be good to have a way everyone from the Island could contribute to a wider education for the young people of Lewis.

“The Rotary Club of Stornoway hope this new venture will be a way to help and advance the next generations of pupils.”

Funds for the Trust will be raised through the generosity of former Nicolson pupils, signed up to make a small annual donation or one-off donations. At its launch the Trust accepted its first major donation with a cheque for £1,600 raised by the Kaleidoscope performances, organised by Rotarian Claire Whyman, held in An Lanntair earlier this year.