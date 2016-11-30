Stornoway will be bathed in a blur of red and white, and a variety of other costumes, as the annual Santa dash has been confirmed to coincide with the Stornoway Amenity Trust Christmas Lights switch on.

The Santa Run is open to all ages and anyone who wishes to don the famous red suit, hat and beard as Father Christmas but this year the Santa Run is also open to runners in any style of fancy dress.

Four prizes are up for grabs on the night with a prize for best fancy dress, best primary age fancy dress, first past the post, and first primary age past the post.

The Santa Run takes place on Friday, December 9, between 6:30pm and 9pm, with entries welcome on the night itself. The run begins at the Lazy Corner on the Pier before branching out to the Spar Roundabout and back along the pier to Lazy Corner.

All monies raised from the Santa Run will go to support Cancer Research.

Lewis Pipe Band will be providing a musical performance on the night where, as tradition dictates, prizes will be presented to the shops and hotels with the best Christmas window displays.

Also providing entertainment will be dancers from various groups including a ballet performance.

The prestigious George Newhall Shield will be presented to the individual or group that has done the most to promote Stornoway in 2016 before Nicolson Institute pupil Alice Macmillan from Point will perform the offical switching on of the lights.

Mr Iain Macmillian Principal of the UHI Lews Castle will deliver a Christmas message while Christmas music will be provided by the Lewis and Harris Junior Concert Band in the Civic Square.

The fairground will be basedin the Fisherman’s Car Park while Santa himself will be in Pointers.

Please note the road will be closed from the Crown Hotel to Scotland Street from 6pm - 8.30pm on December 9, 2016.