Santa Suits are NOW available at the Lewis Sports Centre, please down load your Santa Run entry form by visiting the link below

http://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/isl/index.asp

INCLUDING SUIT HAVE YOUR OWN SUIT

£5 - Over 18 £3 Over 18

£3 - Secondary Pupils £2 Secondary Pupils

£3 - 8yrs and below £1 Primary Pupils

Santa’s little helpers must be dressed in Christmas Clobber