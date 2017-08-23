Savvy students can bag a saving at Co-op

Savvy students can “bag” an extra saving at their Co-op food store with NUS extra and Co-op Membership.

NUS extra cardholders receive a 10% discount off their groceries at the community retailer.

In addition, students who also become a Member of the Co-op will gain a further 5% reward on purchases of own-branded products and services – with a further 1% benefitting local good causes, community groups and charities.

Amanda Jennings, Co-op’s Director of Marketing Communications, said: “With many students living away from home for the first time our partnership with NUS extra aims to support young people trying to balance their budget - eating the right food can bring about a boost to health, wellbeing and even educational achievement.”

Ali Milani, Vice-President (Union Development) at NUS, said: “The cost of living is a concern for many students and this welcome move helps to reduce the burden on their budgets. On top of the 10% NUS extra discount, the Co-op’s new membership proposition not only provides a further 5% personal reward, but gives 1% to good causes and charities who make a difference in local communities - something that this generation of student cares deeply about.”

Further information about over 200 UK student discounts available through NUS extra is available by visiting website

For further information about Co-op membership can be found: here