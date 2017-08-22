Scaliscro Estate for sale

Property consultancy the Galbraith Group has announced the sale of Scaliscro Estate, a mixed sporting estate near Uig, Lewis, at a guide price of £2.5m.

Extending to about 5,570 acres in total, the property is situated in a beautiful setting on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis, on the shores of Little Loch Roag.

Scaliscro is a wonderful Hebridean sporting estate and offers the privilege of obtaining a legendary ‘Macnab’. In addition to red deer stalking, there is grouse, woodcock and snipe shooting, as well as salmon, sea-trout and brown trout fishing.

The seller also owns the area to the north and east, extending to about 5,000 acres.

This area is subject to common grazing rights and will be retained by the seller who will grant the purchaser of the estate an exclusive sporting lease for 175 years for a peppercorn rent.

John Bound, a partner with Galbraith, said: “It is very rare to come across a coastal estate anywhere in Scotland which combines this variety of sport with a privately positioned lodge overlooking the sea.

The challenging terrain amidst dramatic scenery provides the perfect backdrop for truly wild walked up sport for grouse, snipe and woodcock. The deep peat hags also provide exciting stalking ground.

“With around three miles of coastline, the estate offers access to good sea fishing, lobster potting and of course wonderful sailing. There are also excellent opportunities for salmon, sea-trout and brown trout fishing on a number of beautiful lochs making Scaliscro a really great all-round estate.”

A video of Scaliscro estate can be viewed: here