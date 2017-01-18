Schools shinty spectacular

A Primary School shinty festival, supported by Lewis Camanachd proved to be a big hit with youngsters from five island schools this week.

A large number of primary age boys and girls took to the hardwood at the Lewis Sports Centre for the action-packed festival.

Making up eight teams which were split into two sections of four, the teams involved were: Sty Stokers; Na Lochies; Sty Stomper; Laoich an Loch, Sty Stunners, Shawbost, Sty All Stars, Sgoil na Pairc. Sport & Health would like to thank and congratulate all participants and schools as well as Lewis Camanachd and the ISL staff for their support.