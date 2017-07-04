ScotRail Alliance reveals top travel tips for fans heading to TRNSMT

The ScotRail Alliance is advising those heading to the TRNSMT festival this weekend to make their travel plans now.

Music fans heading to see the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro are warned that trains to and from Glasgow will be busier than normal all weekend, and those planning to attend are encouraged to travel early in the day where possible.

The ScotRail Alliance will be adding extra carriages to services through Bridgeton, and on key routes to and from Glasgow wherever possible all day on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be extra carriages on late evening services on Friday.

The last trains on many routes will depart before, or very shortly after, the event ends each night. Fans are urged to double-check the times of their last trains, and make alternative arrangements to get home if they plan on staying later.

With huge numbers expected to attend, queueing systems will be in place at key stations across the network and extra staff will be on hand to help things goes smoothly.

Top five tips:

1. Buy your ticket before you board. You’ll need a valid ticket for travel, and checks will be in place at many stations.

2. Check your train times. Remember to leave time to catch any connecting services that you need.

3. Listen up! We’ll have extra staff on the ground to help things go smoothly. To help them help you, please listen to their instructions.

4. Download the ScotRail app. You can use it to buy tickets, check train times, and see live service information.

5. Don’t leave it too late – services will be busy, and you might not be able to board your first choice of train.

Communications director Rob Shorthouse said: “The new festival is an exciting event, and we will be doing everything we can to help make it a success.

“Thousands of people will be travelling to the event, so we will be adding extra carriages to services right across the central belt and the west of Scotland to try to make things a bit easier for people.

“But trains will be much busier than usual, so we encourage people to plan their journey in advance and make sure they have their ticket before boarding.”