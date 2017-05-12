Scottish Christian Party Stands in the Western Isles

The Scottish Christian Party has announced that John Cormack (38) has again been selected as their candidate for the Na h-Eileanan an Iar constituency in the forthcoming General Election on June 8th.

This is the third time Mr Cormack has stood in the Western Isles. The last time in 2016 he received around 10% of the votes of church attendees.

John Cormack said: “With the other 90% voting for other parties Christians on these islands need to examine their consciences in the light of what the Bible teaches and consider what they are endorsing when casting their vote.

God is not looking for Sunday Christians, or those who take off their cloak of Christianity at the polling station door. True faith must impact every area of our lives, including how we vote.

Jesus is either Lord of all or He is not Lord at all.

The Christian Party stands alone amongst the parties in declaring that teachings of the Bible are the only foundation on which we can build our lives, our communities, our society and our country.

“Join with us and support us in the battle.”