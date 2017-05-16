Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate sets out his stall

Daniel McCroskrie has been selected to contest the Na h-Eileanan an Iar constituency at the next UK General Election to be held on Thursday, June 8th.

Daniel, who currently works as an office manager to Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron will take on sitting SNP MP Angus MacNeil.

Daniel previously worked as the Scottish Head of Ground Campaign for Vote Leave during the EU referendum last June.

Following his selection, Daniel McCroskrie said: “I am delighted to have been selected by the local Conservative and Unionist association here in Na h-Eileanan an Iar to be their candidate at the forthcoming General Election.

“Having worked for a Highlands and Islands MSP for some time now, I am acutely aware of the issues facing people across Na h-Eileanan Iar.

“This area needs a MP to will go to Westminster and secure a strong Brexit deal for crofters, for the fishing industry and to secure a free trade deals so that the local economy can continue to flourish.

“The SNP want the negotiations to fail. If I am elected, I will go to Westminster to ensure Na h-Eileanan an Iar isn’t sold short during this important process.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said: “I welcome the fact that Daniel has been selected to contest the Na h-Eileanan an Iar constituency at the upcoming election.

“We face an extraordinary General Election where there is a simple choice for voters to make. They can either choose the SNP who want to derail the Brexit negotiations and force another independence referendum on the people of Scotland or the Scottish Conservative and Unionists who will oppose a second independence referendum and will work to secure a strong Brexit deal for Na h-Eileanan an Iar and the UK as a whole.

“I know Daniel will make a powerful case for the latter and I’m delighted to give him my full support in his campaign.”