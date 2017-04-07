scottish salmon extend wiiga games partnership

The Scottish Salmon Company has continued its deal as main sponsor for the Western Isles Island Games Assocation ahead of this summer’s NatWest Island Games.

Employers of more than 450 staff of which 230 are in the Western Isles, The Scottish Salmon Company will continue as the main sponsor of the team who will be travelling to Gotland, Sweden in June this year.

The week-long International event is this year being hosted by Gotland, one of the 24 member islands, between June 24 and 30. WIIGA will take a squad of 90-100 covering 8 sports to the Games including athletes, coaches and medical team.

The Games provide an opportunity for island athletes to compete at a high level international event, which will be one of the biggest multi-sports events in this year’s global sporting calendar.

The Gotland organisers expect over 3000 to participate, plus many more officials, supporters and media.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring WIIGA for the third consecutive year and supporting the Western Isles team as they prepare for this summer’s event.

“We are committed to playing an active role in the communities where we work and live and are passionate about promoting health and wellbeing.”

“We wish all athletes and their teams the best of luck with their training and look forward to a successful games in Gotland.”

Norrie MacDonald, WIIGA chair, said, “We are extremely grateful to The Scottish Salmon Company for agreeing to continue their sponsorship of WIIGA. The support we receive will go towards minimising the cost to those participating.”

“The costs involved in taking a team to the NatWest Island Games are considerable but provide an amazing opportunity for our talented athletes to participate at an elite level, and also to meet and make friends with people from Islands around the world with challenges similar to our own.”