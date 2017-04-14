Scottish Salmon shortlisted for excellence awards

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) is celebrating after being named a finalist in the Foodservice Product of the Year category at the prestigious Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2017.

The Company was one of only four businesses shortlisted for the award, out of a record number of 272 entries across all 22 categories.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 18 May at the award ceremony and dinner held in the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC).

The Scottish Salmon Company was a fitting finalist for Foodservice Product of the Year with its Native Hebridean Salmon, developed through an innovative broodstock programme that ensures full traceability.

The native strain is descended from wild salmon from the fresh river waters of North Uist and born, bred and raised exclusively in the Hebrides.

The product was introduced to the international market last year and has already garnered praise from the Federation of Chefs Scotland, who said it is not only fantastic, but similar to wild salmon.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “To be shortlisted for Foodservice Product of the Year is a testament to our commitment to provenance and innovation.

“Our broodstock programme has been in development for several years and our unique strain of Native Hebridean Salmon is born, bred and reared exclusively in the Hebrides.

“We are bringing Scottish salmon back to Scotland.”

The Scottish Salmon Company is Scotland’s leading producer of the finest sea loch fresh Scottish salmon.

Head-quartered in Edinburgh, SSC employs 480 people across 60 sites in remote and rural areas on the west coast of Scotland and Hebrides.

Exporting to 25 countries around the world, SSC has a growing reputation at home and abroad for producing premium quality Scottish salmon.