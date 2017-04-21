Scottish Water pressed to find a solution for Harris development

Western Isles MP, Angus MacNeil, together with his colleague Alasdair Allan MSP, have participated in a meeting with The North Harris Trust, Scottish Water and representatives of the wider community regarding the future of a major water mains upgrade project between Tarbert and Hushinish.

Commenting after the meeting, local MP Angus MacNeil said: “A frank, fair and respectful exchange of views with some clearly obvious frustrations were vented during this meeting.

“The meeting became quite constructive as it is apparent that Scottish Water stated that they are currently working hard on a report that will be completed, they hope, by the end of May, which will lay out possibilities for the water pipeline in this area.

“Public Health concerns were raised, as was the potential of the area becoming depopulated without an adequate water supply and of course new development being stifled.

“I hope to give assistance to Scottish Water politically as they are publically owned by the Scottish Government, so that there is understanding of the need for this pipeline and that the decision making parameters are used in such a way that will enable Scottish Water to bring about a solution.

“It may be that the solution will be a two-staged solution but we really do need to see progress on this before people can make an informed decision.

“One thing is certain, the campaign for a water pipeline will not end until there is indeed a proper water supply in the area.

I am hopeful that Scottish Water will continue to work to find a solution that will address the needs of the community and realise expectations.”