Scouts take time to pay tribute to Eilidh

A group of Venture Scouts from the mainland have paid an emotional tribute to Eilidh MacLeod, who died in the Manchester terrorist bomb attack.

The six teenagers laid a wreath at the cemetery in Vatersay where Eilidh was laid to rest recently.

The poignant and heartfelt gesture came as the party, all members of the 8th Fife (St Andrews) Venture Scouts, set off on a four-day, 100km trek, across seven islands. They also dedicated their expedition, which was the final leg of their Duke of Edinburgh Award, to their fellow teenager.

“Until recently they only knew Vatersay as the starting point for their journey but now, sadly, recognise it as Eilidh’s resting place,” Charmaine Duthie, Explorer Scout leader, said.