Sèimh ‘Wave of Light’

A ‘Wave of Light’ event was held on the evening of Saturday 14th October 2017 at the Caberfeidh Hotel in Stornoway and was well attended by local families and friends.

It was organised by the Sèimh group, which supports bereaved parents whose babies have died during pregnancy or close to the time of their birth.

Sèimh Coordinators, Mrs Joanne Murray-Stewart, Midwifery Department, and Mrs Helen Gallacher, Spiritual Care Department, said: “This was a truly unique event and the first ‘Wave of Light’ to be held within the Western Isles. We would also like to thank ‘Essence of Harris’ who kindly provided us with specially-made candles which families were able to use during the event.”

One family member said: “It was such a powerful and emotional evening. Taking time out and seeing all the lit candles really made me feel so privileged to be a part of this amazing group, which no one ever wants to become a part of.” Funds raised during the evening will further the work of ‘Sèimh’, which is Gaelic for gentle peace, the group meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 7pm in the Chaplaincy Quiet Room at Western Isles Hospital.

If you would like further information about Sèimh, please contact Helen Gallacher, Spiritual Care Department at Western Isles Hospital, tel. 01851 704704.