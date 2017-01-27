Service Disruption: Western Isles Hospital Emergency Department

Due to essential maintenance, from January 31st access to the Emergency Department at Western Isles Hospital will only be available via entering the main door of Western Isles Hospital and through the Outpatients and X-Ray Departments.

Patients and staff are assured that clear signposting will be erected to assist those attending the Emergency Department.

Normal service is expected to resume on Monday 6th February and NHS Western Isles would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these essential works.