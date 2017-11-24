Significant contribution to Bethesda

Donald Macdonald, executive chairman of Macdonald Hotels and resorts, has presented a significant donation to the Bethesda Hospice in Stornoway of which he has been a supporter over many years.

He also took the opportunity to present plaques to mark the contributions made to the local community to by three local men – the late Dr Neil Gilllies, Sandy Matheson, CVO, OBE , and D R Macdonald. Dr Gillies plaque was in recognition of his medical and spiritual contribution to island society.

Mr Matheson, a former Lord Lieutenant of the Western Isles as well as many other roles, and a former Trustee, received a plaque in recognition of his services and ambassadorial support to island society.

DR’s plaque was in recognition of his loyal, dedicated and tireless services to Bethesda as full time Fund-raiser/Finance for the past 18 years.

He has just retired from the post.Mr D A Maclean, chairman of the Bethesda Trustees, welcomed the guests and this was followed by a short service of worship by the Rev Calum Macdonald, who is also a Trustee.

Harris born Mr Macdonald last year stepped back from the day to day running of the group of 55 hotels and resorts in the UK, Ireland, Spain and Portugal. He started the hotel chain in 1990. He has been a supporter of Bethesda for many years.

Pictured are: Mr Maclean, D R Macdonald, Donald Macdonald, Mrs Mairi C Gillies (widow of Dr Neil Gillies), Mrs Christine Macdonald, Sandy Matheson, and Carol Sommerville, general manager of Bethesda.