SNP confirm Angus MacNeil as candidate

The Western Isles sitting Member of Parliament Angus B MacNeil has been confirmed as the SNP’s candidate for the snap General Election on 8th June.

Commenting Angus MacNeil MP said: “It is a great privilege to serve the people of Na h-Eileanan an Iar in Parliament for the past 12 years and I hope to be re-elected on June 8th.

“Theresa May’s announcement to call a snap General Election came as a surprise to everyone and I am in no doubt that she has taken this step as she knows that she isn’t going to get a deal on trade with Europe.

“For our crofters, any exports of lambs to Europe could incur a 20% tariff and our fishermen could incur a 12% tariff on fish and shellfish. In my role as Chair of the House of Commons International Trade Committee, I have a good perspective of the implications of tariffs and I am anxious that they are avoided.

“There is a concerning lack of strategy at Westminster since the triggering of Article 50.

“We have to protect Scotland’s interests as the Brexit negotiations take place. The SNP is the only party who stand up for Scotland and as MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, I will tirelessly hold Westminster to account to ensure that Scotland is protected. “

Na h-Eileanan an Iar Constituency Association SNP’s Convener, Margaret Martin said:

“I am delighted to confirm that Angus MacNeil will again be the SNP candidate for Na h-Eileanan an Iar in the Westminster General Election.

“Angus is a hard-working and respected MP and we can depend on him to stand up for the islands.”