SNP launch manifesto for the Western Isles

The SNP have presented a bold manifesto for the Western Isles which lays out key commitments for an SNP-led Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Nine candidates are standing for the SNP in next month’s Local Authority elections in wards across the islands and hope to create an Administration which will lead the Comhairle with a clear strategy.

Commitments include the introduction of locality planning bodies across the Hebrides; reviewing the Comhairle’s structure as part of the Council’s budget process for 2018/19; specific policies to address depopulation and poverty; transport initiatives such as re-introduction of concessionary fares on the Sound of Barra and Harris, efforts to secure an additional night freight vessel for Stornoway.

The Manifesto has details of candidates and the Group have launched a Facebook page: facebook.com/SNpforCNES.