SNP open Stornoway campaign office

The SNP’s Angus B MacNeil launched his General Election campaign for Na h-Eileanan an Iar with the opening of his Campaign Rooms.

The rooms at 33 Bayhead Street, Stornoway will now be the centre of activity for the campaign and will be open Monday to Saturday until June 8th.

The opening event on Friday followed Mr MacNeil’s visits earlier in the day to Lews Castle College to meet with EIS members and then to Tighean Innse Gall to hear more about their work to combat fuel poverty and improve homes in the Hebrides.

Launching his campaign, surrounded by supporters, Mr MacNeil said: “It has been a great privilege to represent the people of Na h-Eileanan an Iar in Parliament and I hope to continue to do that after June 8th.

“The circumstances of this election are unique in that it follows a move of panic by the Prime Minister who knows she isn’t going to get a deal on trade with Europe. Therefore we need strong and experienced opposition to make the best Brexit and being without the Single Market. The SNP have been the only effective opposition to the Tories in this Parliament.

“As ever I will pursue a positive campaign which focuses on the real issues which affect the lives of people here in the islands such as broadband; mobile communications; support for renewables development; standing up for the fishing industry and for crofting.

“I hope to see as many people as possible in this short campaign and that you will again allow me to use my experience by representing you in Westminster by voting for me and for the SNP on June 8th.”