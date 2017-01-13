Sponsor sought to support the  talented athletics Island Select

Island Select manager Seumas MacTaggart admits the maiden year of the select provided a huge sense of pride and satisfaction as our young athletes shone against established athletics heavyweights from Inverness Harriers and Aberdeen AAC.

But while he can’t praise the squad highly enough he admits the Select needs some help in the form of a sponsor looking forward.

The maiden year of the Island Select, an athletics composite of the top athletes from Lewis and Harris, Uist and Eriskay, and Orkney and Shetland has been a runaway success.

Recently the squad were named as Team of the Year at the Lewis and Harris Sports Council Awards but MacTaggart admits the Select requries significant backing.

He said: “There is a massive cost in being involved in an event like this with the trips totalling over £8k. Looking ahead to this year we really need to get a sponsor on board for SRAC to help with the costs if we want to continue.

“They’d be supporting the young athletes of Lewis and Harris get some great new opportunities, and that’s what we all want at the end of the day. Any assistance to go with our own fundraising efforts would be very much appreciated so please get in touch if you think you can help in any way.“

If you can help with sponsorship contact Seumas at - sracmembership@gmail.com

The first appearance of the Island Select came in April as athletes from the Western Isles, and Orkney and Shetland joined forces in a new athletics composite Island Select to take part in the 3 match UK Athletics 8 team North East division of the Youth Development League.

