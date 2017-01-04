SRAC ace confirmed to run for Scotland

Stornoway Running Club’s Connor Maclean will sawap the red and gold vest of his home club for the dark blue of Scotland after he was named as part of the national squad for the Celtic Nations XC event.

Connor will be running in the under-23 men’s section in Cardiff at the British Cross Challenge event on Sunday, January 22.

Scotland will be represented by two dozen athletes that day, with male and female teams of four being named in each of those age brackets.

Good luck to Connor as he prepares to fly the flag for the Hebrides on the international stage.