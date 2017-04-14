Standing Council on Europe call

Mr. Malcolm Burr, Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, has been appointed to the Scottish Government’s Standing Council on Europe.

This is an advisory panel comprising a group of experts set up to advise the Scottish government in the aftermath of the Brexit vote with the aim of protecting Scotland’s interests – legal, financial and diplomatic.

Mr Burr has been appointed particularly because of his expertise in local government and rural communities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Scotland voted decisively to remain in Europe, and the Scottish Government is intent on ensuring that democratic vote is respected.

“However, in the meantime and now that Article 50 has been triggered, we must ensure Scotland’s interests and objectives are properly protected and safeguarded. I am certain that Malcolm’s contribution to the council and his expertise on rural and local government issues will further enhance the support the council provides to ministers.”

Comhairle Leader, Angus Campbell, said: “I am very confident that Malcolm’s experience and skills mean he has much to offer the Standing Council. It is particularly welcome that the panel now has Island and local government representation. It is an honour for Malcolm and for the Outer Hebrides that he has been selected to serve together with this distinguished group of experts as they seek to protect Scotland’s interests.”Comhairle