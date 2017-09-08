Step forward for Barra hospital

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP, Rhoda Grant, has welcomed the submission of the outline business case for a new hospital on Barra.

The case has been submitted to the Scottish Government by NHS Western Isles.

Plans for the hospital have been delayed over a number of years and the case has now been submitted for a building to replace the existing St Brendan’s hospital, which has for some time been deemed to be not fit for purpose.

Rhoda Grant, who has been pressing the health board, the Comhairle and the Scottish Government for progress over several years, said: “I welcome this submission; it is long overdue.

“Indeed, just last month I e-mailed the Chief Executive of NHS Western Isles asking for an update on the submission.

“I look forward therefore to this finally being progressed so that Barra can have the fit for purpose hospital it desperately needs.”